Live
- Suriya’s ‘Kanguva’ postponement rumours raises concern in fans
- Monsoon Beauty Woes: Survey unveils top skin and hair challenges for GenZ
- Hit duo Pawan Kalyan and Ali to share screen in ‘OG’
- Veteran Actress Asha Sharma Dies at 88
- Honoring the fight for gender equality
- New-age family drama ‘35-Chinna Katha Kaadu’set for release on Sept 6th
- Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Share Gokulashtami Wishes, Quotes, and Messages with Your Loved Ones
- Minister flags off first Sikh pilgrim special train
- CM Revanth Reddy Vows to Crack Down on Illegal Constructions
- Bank Holidays in September 2024: Banks in Telangana to be closed for 9 days
Just In
State-of-the-art fitness centre opens at Sri City
Demonstrating its dedication to improving social infrastructure and community amenities, Sri City has launched a new air-conditioned gym, ‘Fitness Zone,’
Sri City: Demonstrating its dedication to improving social infrastructure and community amenities, Sri City has launched a new air-conditioned gym, ‘Fitness Zone,’ located on the second floor of the local shopping arcade near Creek Side residential community. Established with an investment of approximately Rs 30 lakh, the gym is equipped with modern facilities to cater to the fitness needs of residents.
The gym was inaugurated on Sunday by Sriram, Vice-President, Rockworth, in the presence of Ramesh Kumar, Vice-President of Customer Relations and residents.
Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy in a message encouraged the community, including students from nearby colleges and universities, as well as employees and their families to take advantage of this new fitness resource.