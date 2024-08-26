  • Menu
State-of-the-art fitness centre opens at Sri City

Rockworth Vice-President Sriram and others at the newly inaugurated gym at Sri City on Sunday

Demonstrating its dedication to improving social infrastructure and community amenities, Sri City has launched a new air-conditioned gym, ‘Fitness Zone,’

Sri City: Demonstrating its dedication to improving social infrastructure and community amenities, Sri City has launched a new air-conditioned gym, ‘Fitness Zone,’ located on the second floor of the local shopping arcade near Creek Side residential community. Established with an investment of approximately Rs 30 lakh, the gym is equipped with modern facilities to cater to the fitness needs of residents.

The gym was inaugurated on Sunday by Sriram, Vice-President, Rockworth, in the presence of Ramesh Kumar, Vice-President of Customer Relations and residents.

Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy in a message encouraged the community, including students from nearby colleges and universities, as well as employees and their families to take advantage of this new fitness resource.

X