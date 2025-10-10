State targets one lakh blue-collar jobs through OMCAP

Vijayawada: The state government is set to create one lakh blue-collar jobs abroad in the next five years through the Overseas Manpower Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (OMCAP), announced Minister for education, IT, and electronics Nara Lokesh. Chairing a review meeting with Skill Development Corporation officials at his Undavalli residence on Thursday, Lokesh directed them to prepare a comprehensive roadmap and implement it in a time-bound manner.

Highlighting the rising global demand for skilled workers—especially nurses, welders, truck drivers, and construction workers in European nations like Germany and Italy — Lokesh said the focus should be on training youth in foreign languages and specialized skills to secure international employment. He suggested studying Kerala’s model of overseas nursing recruitment and identifying high-demand sectors in Europe and GCC countries.

Officials informed the minister that 2,774 nursing candidates are currently undergoing foreign language training under OMCAP. The government has also signed MoUs with DEFA and TELC to establish a German Language Assessment Centre in the state.

Reviewing the Skill Portal, which integrates data from 23 departments, Lokesh said it should serve as a one-stop platform for job-related information when launched next month. He called for training programmes to match the needs of 4,639 industries operating in Andhra Pradesh.

Lokesh instructed officials to modernise 83 government ITIs on a mission mode, noting that proposals worth Rs 322 crore had been submitted for infrastructure upgrades. Despite higher admissions, he expressed concern over faculty shortages.

He also directed efforts to make Andhra Pradesh a national leader under the PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana and PM Internship Scheme, with emphasis on curriculum, internships, and placements.

Plans are underway to adopt a hub-and-spoke model for ITIs, with hubs in Visakhapatnam, Anantapur, and Chittoor. NAMTECH, a joint initiative by ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, has shown interest in setting up a skill centre in the state.