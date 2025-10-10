  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

State targets one lakh blue-collar jobs through OMCAP

State targets one lakh blue-collar jobs through OMCAP
x
Highlights

  • Education minister Lokesh directs modernisation of 83 ITIs with Rs 322 crore proposed for upgrades, despite faculty shortages
  • Suggests more focus on training youth in foreign languages and skills like nursing and welding for global demand

Vijayawada: The state government is set to create one lakh blue-collar jobs abroad in the next five years through the Overseas Manpower Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (OMCAP), announced Minister for education, IT, and electronics Nara Lokesh. Chairing a review meeting with Skill Development Corporation officials at his Undavalli residence on Thursday, Lokesh directed them to prepare a comprehensive roadmap and implement it in a time-bound manner.

Highlighting the rising global demand for skilled workers—especially nurses, welders, truck drivers, and construction workers in European nations like Germany and Italy — Lokesh said the focus should be on training youth in foreign languages and specialized skills to secure international employment. He suggested studying Kerala’s model of overseas nursing recruitment and identifying high-demand sectors in Europe and GCC countries.

Officials informed the minister that 2,774 nursing candidates are currently undergoing foreign language training under OMCAP. The government has also signed MoUs with DEFA and TELC to establish a German Language Assessment Centre in the state.

Reviewing the Skill Portal, which integrates data from 23 departments, Lokesh said it should serve as a one-stop platform for job-related information when launched next month. He called for training programmes to match the needs of 4,639 industries operating in Andhra Pradesh.

Lokesh instructed officials to modernise 83 government ITIs on a mission mode, noting that proposals worth Rs 322 crore had been submitted for infrastructure upgrades. Despite higher admissions, he expressed concern over faculty shortages.

He also directed efforts to make Andhra Pradesh a national leader under the PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana and PM Internship Scheme, with emphasis on curriculum, internships, and placements.

Plans are underway to adopt a hub-and-spoke model for ITIs, with hubs in Visakhapatnam, Anantapur, and Chittoor. NAMTECH, a joint initiative by ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, has shown interest in setting up a skill centre in the state.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick