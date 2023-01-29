State Teachers Union to move court to check suspending of teachers

Vijayawada (NTR District): State Teachers Union (STU) leaders on Sunday stated that they would move courts to stop the suspending of school teachers by the government from attending to the duties. The STU State meeting was held at STU Bhavan in Guntur on Sunday.

The STU leaders have expressed grave concern over the reports of suspension orders issued by Principal Secretary of Education Department Praveen Prakash for not doing the correction work of school children's workbooks. STU State general secretary H Timmanna said the STU welcomes the visit of Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash to the schools, but it is incorrect to suspend teachers from duties on the pretext that they are not fulfilling their duties properly.

Timmanna said the government did not supply all textbooks and workbooks to the school after reopening of the schools. He said textbooks and workbooks supply continued for nearly four months. He questioned how the teachers do the corrections of workbooks when the government did not supply books within the stipulated time. He said the STU would move the courts to stop the suspending of teachers from the duties.

STU former president Ch Sudheer Babu expressed concern over the increasing non-teaching work of the teachers. He criticised that the non-teaching work of teachers increased after the YSRCP government came to power. He said the teachers are doing works like loading of midday meals photos, toilets, measurements of shoes sizes and other works and maintaining of all kinds of records with latest updates. Sudhir Babu said the teachers are facing the workbook correction problem due to delay in distribution of workbooks. He said suspension of teachers is not the solution to all problems. He said Principal Secretary Paraveen Prakash should speak to the teachers, parents and the students and later can take decision on taking action against the teachers. He alleged the government adopts unscientific methods on the promotions of the teachers.

Sudheer Babu demanded that the Education Minister conduct a meeting with the teachers unions to discuss the schools issues particularly the suspension of teachers. Guntur district STU president G Mohana Rao presided over the state body meeting. General secretary Narasimha Rao and other leaders were present.