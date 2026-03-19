State to expand disability certification with digital drive

Vijayawada: Medical and Health minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav announced that the state government will expand the issuance of disability certificates to cover 21 categories and implement a fully digital system for certification under the SADAREM framework. The minister said new software has been developed in line with modern technological standards, replacing the old system that has been in use for years and often faced technical issues. The new system aims to ensure transparency, efficiency, and ease of access for persons with disabilities. Currently, certificates are issued online for 13 disabilities and manually for three conditions. The government has now decided to include five additional categories as per the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

These include acid attack victims, speech and language disability, specific learning disabilities, autism spectrum disorder, and multiple disabilities. With this addition, the total number of recognized disabilities for certification will rise to 21. The minister announced that slot booking for medical assessments will begin from March 25 through village and ward secretariats, while medical examinations will be conducted from March 30 at designated hospitals across the State. In a significant reform, the government has decided to issue disability certificates irrespective of the percentage of disability. Earlier, certificates were typically provided only to those with 40 per cent or more disability. The new approach aims to make the system more inclusive.

He further clarified that all certifications will now be processed entirely online, and the manual system will be discontinued. The digital platform will ensure that everything—from assessment of disability percentage to certificate generation—is handled transparently.

He noted that welfare benefits such as pensions will continue to be provided as per eligibility norms, while the certification process itself will become more accessible. This initiative follows the introduction of free bus travel for persons with disabilities, reflecting the government’s continued focus on inclusive development and welfare.