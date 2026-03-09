State women cheif will conduct Jan Sunvai today

Nellore: Andhra Pradesh State Women's Commission, R Shailaja, will be conducting a special public hearing (Jan Sunvai) to address and resolve women's issues in Nellore district on Monday.

The event proposed to organize at the Zilla Parishad Meeting Hall in the city from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

According to the Women's Commission officials, the hearing will allow women from across the district to voice their concerns and seek resolution for various issues they are facing.

The event is being organized as part of an initiative directed by the National Women’s Commission, with a focus on resolving women’s problems.

R Shailaja has urged all women in the district to take advantage of this opportunity and present their grievances to the Women’s Commission.

The event will serve as a platform for addressing women's issues directly, with the ultimate goal of providing solutions and assistance.

The Women’s Commission emphasized that this initiative is specifically aimed at empowering women and addressing their needs at the grassroots level.