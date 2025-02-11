Stellar contribution of Indians highlighted

Vijayawada: Professor of Operations Management at IIM Bangalore Dr B Mahadevan, delivering an inaugural expert lecture on ‘Indian Knowledge System: Stellar Contributions of Indians in Science, Engineering & Technology,’ highlighted India’s vast and ancient knowledge system, tracing its origins back to the Rig-Veda. The Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education launched expert lecture series for students on Monday.

He emphasised that India’s knowledge system has been a repository of wisdom for over five millennia, producing groundbreaking discoveries in Mathematics, Science, Engineering, and Technology. He highlighted India’s pioneering contributions, such as the concept of zero, the decimal system, and Diophantine equations, which emerged from the Indian numeral system. He also pointed out India’s expertise in metallurgy, mentioning the Iron Pillar of Delhi (Qutub Minar complex), which has resisted rust for nearly 2,000 years. Additionally, he discussed the Mughal-era cannons and armour made from Wootz steel, which was exported to other countries. He urged students to study the Indian Knowledge System, draw inspiration from it, and apply their technological expertise to drive innovation within India.

Prof P Venkateswara Rao, Vice-chancellor, Prof AV Ratna Prasad, Pro Vice-chancellor, and Prof M Ravichand, Registrar of Siddhartha Deemed to be University, felicitated the chief guest. All the Deans, the Heads of Departments, and faculty members also attended.