Steps taken to ensure accommodation to common devotees says TTD EO J Syamala Rao

TTD EO J Syamala Rao along with Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary and JEO M Goutami inaugu-rating GNC sub-enquiry office in Tirumala on Sunday. CVSO S Sridhar is seen.

TTD EO J Syamala Rao said that steps have been taken to ensure that common devotees who come from distant places have a darshan of Srivaru, can easily get accommodation in Tirumala.

Tirumala : TTD EO J Syamala Rao said that steps have been taken to ensure that common devotees who come from distant places have a darshan of Srivaru, can easily get accommodation in Tirumala. The modernised sub-enquiry office was inaugurated at Garudadri Nagar Cottages (GNC) in Tirumala by the EO on Sunday along with TTD additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary and JEO M Goutami. Speaking on this occasion, EO informed that all arrangements are being made in Tirumala so that the common devotees do not face any inconvenience. As part of that, a survey has been conducted at all the rest houses in Tirumala and steps have been taken to provide better facilities. He said that 42 sub enquiry offices in Tirumala are being modernised.

Speaking later, the additional EO said that the process of allotment of rooms has been decentralised as the Central Reception Office(CRO) is burdened in the current booking of rooms. This ensures the process of allotment and vacation rooms at sub-enquiry offices to become easier. CVSO S Sridhar, CE Satyana-rayana and other officials participated in this programme.

