Steps Toward an AI-Driven Digital Revolution: 300 Officials Engage in Hands-On AI Training on Day Two

• Andhra Pradesh Government’s AI revolution: Intensive four-day training for 100 AI Champions and 200 AI Catalysts

• Department-wide digital transformation: AI-driven projects to enhance citizen services

• Expert collaboration and guidance from Wadhwani Centre for Government Digital Transformation (WGDT)

• Goal: Boost efficiency and transparency in governance through digital technologies

• End-to-end experiential training: From ideation to Proof of Concept (PoC)

Amaravati, April 25, 2025: On the second day of the ongoing high-level training program aimed at government digital transformation through Artificial Intelligence (AI), 100 AI Champions and 200 AI Catalysts from various departments continued their hands-on training. These officials are being specially groomed to drive digital transformation across government sectors using cutting-edge technology.

AI Champions will serve as key agents of digital change within their respective departments. Their responsibilities include formulating a clear AI strategy, identifying AI projects in collaboration with experts, leading their implementation, assessing relevant technologies, and facilitating upskilling within departments.

AI Catalysts will support the digital transformation journey within their departments. Their roles cover project management, knowledge sharing as subject matter experts, facilitating effective communication and collaboration, supporting capacity-building initiatives, and monitoring and evaluating AI projects.

*The program is structured in three key phases:*

*1. In-Person Training Phase:*

Over four days, participants will gain a comprehensive understanding of the role of AI in digital transformation, relevant technologies, AI strategy development for government, practical implementation of AI use cases, and managing AI projects.

The training is tailored to address the specific needs and challenges of each department. Officials will gain in-depth knowledge on digital strategies, AI project selection and development, service improvement through technology integration, and more.

The Andhra Pradesh Government is fully sponsoring the costs of this residential training program.

*2. Ideation and Implementation Phase:*

After the initial training, teams will move into the ideation and project execution phase. They will be encouraged to develop Proof of Concept (PoC) projects based on innovative digital transformation ideas relevant to their departments, under the guidance of senior officials. WGDT experts and advisors will assist in refining and developing these PoCs. The Department of ITE&C will provide technical support, including infrastructure and developer resources.

*3. Final Individual Project Presentation:*

All teams will present their PoCs before a jury of government-appointed experts. The most promising projects may be selected for full-scale implementation by the government.

WGDT is providing all these services free of cost.

Departments are advised to nominate officials who have prior exposure to technology, eGovernance, or IT project implementation, as per the criteria listed. Project ideas must be submitted using the format provided in Annexure-1.

The overarching goal of this program is to digitally transform every government department in Andhra Pradesh, deliver better services to citizens, and improve efficiency and transparency in governance. Through this AI training initiative, officials are being equipped with the skills and knowledge necessary to work with emerging technologies and lead the next phase of digital governance.

(Issued by:Director I&PR,Dept,AP Secretariat)







