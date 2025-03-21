Stipend hike demand fullfilled, veterinary students call off strike

Tirupati: After 46 days of relentless protests, veterinary students have officially called off their indefinite strike following the hike in their stipends on which the government issued the orders on March 18. Student representatives conveyed their decision to principal Dr Jagapathi Ramayya, university dean Dr Veerabrahmayya, registrar Dr Ravi, and vice-chancellor Dr J V Ramana on Thursday. They also performed ‘Palabhishekam’ to the portrait of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

During the course of the strike, veterinary students engaged with several MLAs, ministers, and even Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, pressing for a stipend increase on par with other medical courses.

While their demands were not fully met, the government issued GO Ms No 6 on March 18, announcing hike in stipends. This raised the stipend for undergraduate students from Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,500, for postgraduate students from Rs 9,000 to Rs 13,500, and for PhD scholars from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000.

Despite their disappointment over the partial fulfilment of their demands, the students decided to withdraw the strike after minister for animal husbandry K Atchannaidu assured them that the stipend issue would be reviewed again in three months, with a possibility of further enhancement. However, they emphasised that this is not a permanent resolution.

The students outlined their key demands, including a monthly stipend of Rs 25,000 with an annual 15 per cent increment, a clearly defined implementation date for the stipend hike, timely stipend disbursement every month, adequate facilities for interns at their respective centres, and the removal of additional charges such as magazine, sports, medical (excluding Student Health Care Scheme), and lab fees from the internship fee. Additionally, they demanded a one-day travel break during internship rotation changes and immediate action for Veterinary Council of India (VCI) recognition for Garividi Veterinary College.

The students made it clear that if the government fails to honour its commitments, they are prepared to launch an even more intensified protest in the future.