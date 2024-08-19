  • Menu
Stop log installed at 19th gate of TB dam

The Tungabhadra Board engineers, under the leadership of expert engineer Kannaiah Naidu and assisted by AP Irrigation engineers, finally succeeded in installing Stop Log gate at 19th gate of Tungabhadra dam on Saturday night.

Anantapur: The Tungabhadra Board engineers, under the leadership of expert engineer Kannaiah Naidu and assisted by AP Irrigation engineers, finally succeeded in installing Stop Log gate at 19th gate of Tungabhadra dam on Saturday night.

As many as 50 engineering personnel, technicians and high-profile crane operators successfully installed the Stop log gate, thus ending wasteful flow of reservoir water. The week-long struggle in the preparation of the Stop log gate and its installation paid off.

TB dam board members congratulated Kannaiah Naidu and his team for achieving a master feat.

Naidu advised the board authorities to replace old and worn out gates with new ones to prevent mishaps of any kind in future. Board members felicitated the engineering personnel.

