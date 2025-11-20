Stop using mobiles, start reading books

Anantapur: On the 5th day of 58th National Library Week celebrations, District Library Secretary Rama presided over the programme, while District Cooperative Central Bank (ADCC Bank) Chairman Muntimadugu Kesava Reddy, DCMS Chairman Nettem Venkatesh, Deputy Director Adult Education Venkateshwarlu and retired commerce lecturer Madhusudhan were the chief guests.

Speaking on the occasion, the speakers stressed that there is great need for libraries in the present society and everyone should use libraries to build a better future. They asked students to stop looking at cell phones and increase book reading.

Deputy Librarian P Kammanna, Associate Librarian D Govindu, senior assistant Raju and staff were present.