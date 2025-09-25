Storytelling can be instrumental in various professional scenarios

Visakhapatnam: Chief of Staff of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena emphasised that there are no ‘fixed’ rules in storytelling as it is an art that can be shaped in a unique way based on one’s life journey. Delivering a talk on ‘storytelling: your best weapon in law and life’ at GITAM Deemed to be University’s School of Law here on Wednesday, he encouraged students to follow this ‘powerful’ principle to achieve success in their professional and personal lives.

Highlighting the importance of effective communication, he advised students to hone their skills by reading novels of great authors and assessing their public speaking abilities at frequent intervals. He noted the growing appeal of short stories, micro dramas, and poetry among the current generation, underscoring their relevance in today’s fast-paced world.

Vice Admiral Saxena explained how storytelling can be effective in various professional scenarios such as job interviews and boardroom meetings. The importance of understanding the audience through careful analysis to deliver impactful narratives was highlighted. Narrating from his own experiences, he described life as a beautiful journey from childhood to adulthood, filled with meaningful stories. He encouraged students to document their personal stories, continuously enrich their life journeys and professional outlook. In his address, the institution’s Registrar D. Gunasekharan spoke on the evolving landscape of higher education in India and the growing need for professionalism in legal education. He urged law students to actively participate in moot courts and community engagement activities to deepen their understanding of the legal system. He encouraged both students and faculty to stay abreast of new legal developments to strengthen the profession.

The Registrar also praised the School of Law faculty for their outstanding achievement in the recently announced National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings. School of Law Dean Rajendra Prasad, Principal Lakshmana Rao and other senior faculty members were present.