Strengthening ‘agripreneurship’ in north Andhra

CEO of Pulsus Group Gedela Srinubabu addressing the farmers as a part of Andhra farmer entrepreneurship
Visakhapatnam: The farmer empowerment programme promises to reshape the future of Andhra Pradesh’s agriculture, fostering a generation of...

Visakhapatnam: The farmer empowerment programme promises to reshape the future of Andhra Pradesh’s agriculture, fostering a generation of farmer-industrialists and propelling the state towards sustainable growth, CEO of Pulsus Group Gedela Srinubabu said.

Unveiling a roadmap at a programme that highlighted agripreneurship and digital transformation in agriculture, Srinubabu highlighted the significance of digital marketing in agribusiness and its imperative role in enhancing the livelihood of farmers.

With an aim to empower farmers and improve their quality of life, a pan-Andhra farmer entrepreneurship initiative was spearheaded by the CEO.

“Starting from Srikakulam, the initiative aims at transforming the landscape of agriculture in Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam as well. To make this a reality, a collective coordinated effort is required,” he said.

The first leg of the endeavour intended to build a sustainable future for the farming community and saw participation of 10,000-plus farmers.

