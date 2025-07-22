  • Menu
Stress on combating drug abuse

Burrakatha performance by the Vibhuti Uma Shankar Kala Jatha troupe

An impactful awareness programme aimed at combating drug abuse was successfully conducted at the Government Autonomous College here on Monday.

Rajamahendravaram: An impactful awareness programme aimed at combating drug abuse was successfully conducted at the Government Autonomous College here on Monday. The initiative, held under the guidance of district collector P Prasanthi, was announced by the college principal Dr K Ramachandra Rao.

Dr Rao highlighted that the “Nasha Mukt Bharat” awareness programme featured a compelling Burrakatha performance by the Vibhuti Uma Shankar Kala Jatha troupe. He explained how the traditional folk narrative format effectively conveyed the severe consequences and legal repercussions associated with drug abuse, resonating deeply with the audience.

The programme saw significant participation from the college community, including Vice-Principal Dr Sriramamurthy, Assistant Principal G Chandra Sekhar, Eagle Club Coordinator Dr Jalla Suresh, NCC officers Lieutenant Dr Esub Basha Shaik and Dr K Anusha, and a large number of NCC cadets, NSS volunteers, and other students.

