Stress on innovation, ethics in education

Vijayawada: The Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education, an institution Deemed to be University, with a proud legacy of 48 years of excellence in education, celebrated its first University Annual Day with grandeur and enthusiasm on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr KN Satyanarayana, Director of IIT Tirupati, who was chief guest, lauded the university for its academic rigour and commitment to holistic education. He emphasised the importance of innovation and ethics in education and career pursuits.

M Rajayya, President of Siddhartha Academy of General and Technical Education (SAGTE) and P Lakshmana Rao, Secretary of SAGTE applauded the university’s contributions to higher education and its progressive vision. It is also noted that the university celebrating its first annual day during the Golden Jubilee Year of the Siddhartha Academy of General and Technical Education (SAGTE) is a powerful testament to its dynamic progress in education, innovation, and development.

Prof P Venkateswara Rao, Vice-Chancellor, presented the annual report, highlighting the university’s milestones, academic advancements, and future aspirations. Siddhartha Academy committee members, Prof AV Ratna Prasad, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Prof M Ravichand, Registrar of Siddhartha University, felicitated the chief guest for his invaluable presence and inspiring message.

Academic toppers were awarded gold medals in recognition of their outstanding scholastic performance. Students who excelled in cultural, literary, technical activities and placements were also honoured for their achievements. Cultural programmes by the students reflected Indian culture and traditions.