Live
- Minister Sridhar Babu’s whirlwind tour of district
- Simple Tips to Pick the Perfect Papaya This Summer
- Antony Starr trades capes for combat in G20, diving into a grounded villain miles apart from Homelander
- K’taka govt will not take any hasty decision
- Fire Breaks Out at Park Hyatt Hotel in Hyderabad; No Casualties Reported
- Farmers’ suicides due to govt negligence: Malladi
- ‘Fake Gandhis’ conspired to stop Ambedkar centenary celebrations in K’taka: Union Minister
- Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes – April 14, 2025: Unlock Exclusive Rewards and Items
- PC Mohan flags risks of appeasement politics
- Collector assures farmers purchase of every grain
Stress on innovation, ethics in education
The Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education, an institution Deemed to be University, with a proud legacy of 48 years of excellence in education, celebrated its first University Annual Day with grandeur and enthusiasm on Sunday.
Vijayawada: The Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education, an institution Deemed to be University, with a proud legacy of 48 years of excellence in education, celebrated its first University Annual Day with grandeur and enthusiasm on Sunday.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr KN Satyanarayana, Director of IIT Tirupati, who was chief guest, lauded the university for its academic rigour and commitment to holistic education. He emphasised the importance of innovation and ethics in education and career pursuits.
M Rajayya, President of Siddhartha Academy of General and Technical Education (SAGTE) and P Lakshmana Rao, Secretary of SAGTE applauded the university’s contributions to higher education and its progressive vision. It is also noted that the university celebrating its first annual day during the Golden Jubilee Year of the Siddhartha Academy of General and Technical Education (SAGTE) is a powerful testament to its dynamic progress in education, innovation, and development.
Prof P Venkateswara Rao, Vice-Chancellor, presented the annual report, highlighting the university’s milestones, academic advancements, and future aspirations. Siddhartha Academy committee members, Prof AV Ratna Prasad, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Prof M Ravichand, Registrar of Siddhartha University, felicitated the chief guest for his invaluable presence and inspiring message.
Academic toppers were awarded gold medals in recognition of their outstanding scholastic performance. Students who excelled in cultural, literary, technical activities and placements were also honoured for their achievements. Cultural programmes by the students reflected Indian culture and traditions.