Stress on strong publicity strategies

Mangalagiri: Special Chief Secretary RP Sisodia emphasised the need for strong publicity strategies to enhance the market presence of AP’s handloom and handicraft products.

He chaired a high-level review meeting with senior officials from Handlooms and Textiles Department, APCO, Lepakshi, and Andhra Pradesh Khadi and Village Industries Board (APKVIB) at Handlooms and Textiles Commissionerate here on Friday.

Sisodia advocated adoption of modern marketing techniques and digital outreach to align with current consumer trends and proposed the establishment of additional APCO and Lepakshi showrooms at key tourism hubs to attract a larger customer base.

Stressing the importance of local innovation, Sisodia recommended promotion of grassroots design development at village level and the institution of awards to recognise talented artisans. He also highlighted the need for value addition in existing product lines to enhance appeal and profitability.

The Special CS suggested the new Lepakshi showroom to be built in Tirumala should reflect the culture and traditions of Andhra Pradesh. He instructed the department to take urgent steps to recover bad debts from various government departments. Furthermore, he proposed that all government departments meet their textile procurement needs exclusively through APCO.

Commissioner of Handlooms and Textiles Rekha Rani presented an overview of the department’s latest initiatives and ongoing programmes aimed at empowering artisans and modernising the sector.

Managing Director of Lepakshi and APCO M Viswa, APKVIB CEO VR Vijaya Raghava Naik, Additional Director of Handlooms and Textiles Murali Krishna, and Joint Directors Kanna Babu, Naageswara Rao, and Raja Rao also spoke.