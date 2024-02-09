Stress on use of modern tech in farming

Guntur: Acharya Nagarjuna University vice-chancellor Prof P Rajasekhar stressed the need to use modern technology in agriculture to reduce cost of production to make agriculture viable.

He addressed the seminar held on ‘Advanced Technology in Agriculture in India: Challenges and strategies with special reference to AP’ held at ANU on Thursday.

Prof Abdul Shaban of Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai emphasised on emerging technology in farming.

Prof Madhu Babu, Prof PSN Raju, Prof LC Mallaiah and Prof M Prasad were present.