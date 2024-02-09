  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Stress on use of modern tech in farming

Stress on use of modern tech in farming
x
Highlights

Guntur: Acharya Nagarjuna University vice-chancellor Prof P Rajasekhar stressed the need to use modern technology in agriculture to reduce cost of...

Guntur: Acharya Nagarjuna University vice-chancellor Prof P Rajasekhar stressed the need to use modern technology in agriculture to reduce cost of production to make agriculture viable.

He addressed the seminar held on ‘Advanced Technology in Agriculture in India: Challenges and strategies with special reference to AP’ held at ANU on Thursday.

Prof Abdul Shaban of Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai emphasised on emerging technology in farming.

Prof Madhu Babu, Prof PSN Raju, Prof LC Mallaiah and Prof M Prasad were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X