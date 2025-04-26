Stress on utilisation of non-conventional energy sources

Bhimavaram: Dr M Jagapathi Raju, Director of SRKR Engineering College, emphasised the need to increase use of non-conventional energy sources and design projects accordingly.

On Friday, final-year students of Electrical and Electronics Engineering department organised a project expo in Triple EE machine laboratory, where various projects were showcased.

Dr Jagapathi Raju along with college Principal Dr KV Murali Krishnam Raju inspected the projects.

The students presented a project titled “Solar-Based Hybrid Inverter Facing MATLAB,” designed by final-year students M Lalithasri Jai Deepika, S Manojna, M Lohith, K Venu Vandana and M Praveen Kumar. The project focused on storing solar energy through inverters and utilising it effectively.

The Director and the Principal congratulated the students for their innovative work. Other students demonstrated a project where a car can be started using solar power and then automatically switched to an inverter battery for operation.

These projects, primarily leveraging Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things, included around 39 innovative designs by students aimed at meeting societal needs. Approximately 200 students participated in the Project Expo.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr BHRK Varma, head of Electrical and Electronics Engineering Department, noted that organising and showcasing projects at the end of each academic year opens up significant opportunities for students. Faculty coordinator and assistant professor Dr Shyam Naresh highlighted that previously students who undertake quality projects have secured job opportunities in relevant core industries.