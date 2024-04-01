Stringent action against MCC violators, Collector warns

Nandyal: District Election Officer and Collector Dr K Srinivasulu informed that they have seized Rs 2.49 crore worth cash and other items from March 16 to 31 since the model code of conduct (MCC) came into effect. This includes Rs 1.74 crore cash, liquor worth Rs 59 lakh and various articles worth Rs 16 lakh.

In a press release on Sunday, the Collector warned that stringent action will be taken against people involved in violation of MCC. He said taking prior permission is mandatory to hold meetings, processions and public meetings and permissions would be given through Suvidha App and the grievances received through C-Vigil would be resolved within 100 minutes after receiving.

He advised common people and merchants/vendors to strictly follow prescribed guidelines. Persons carrying Rs 50,000 and more need to carry relevant proofs along with them, else, the amount would be seized, he warned and added that while carrying valuable articles or goods, they should carry GST bills also. Cash and articles would be returned if the persons concerned show relevant proofs.

The Collector said cash less than Rs 10 lakh or articles valued less than this amount, could be get from district complaint committee. If the amount is more than Rs 10 lakh, then the persons concerned can get them from Income Tax department nodal officer. He made an appeal to the people of Nandyal district to strictly follow the norms till MCC is in force.