Strive for 'Clean Guntur-Green Guntur': GMC Commissioner

Guntur: GMC Commissioner Keerthi Chekuri directed the officials to develop greenery alongside important roads leading to Guntur city.

She also ordered for developing greenery in traffic islands and on roadside to develop Guntur city as 'Clean Guntur- Green Guntur'.

The Commissioner visited avenue plantation on roadside on Narasaraopet-Ponnur road, Pedakakani road, Parachur road, Chilakaluripet road and Inner Ring Road on Friday and gave instructions to the officials for the development of greenery.

Keerthi Chekuri said that following the instructions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the GMC has taken steps to develop greenery and developing the city into Clean Guntur-Green Guntur. She sought cooperation of the people for the development of the greenery and added that they will take steps to develop greenery on the central dividers. She said, they have prepared plans for the development of the traffic islands in Guntur city.

Assistant director of horticulture Rama Rao and supervisor Ashok have accompanied the civic chief during her visit.