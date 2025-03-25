Live
- Potu workers thank TTD Chairman
- Shot in the arm for medical tourism as THOTA gets adopted
- SCR presents safety awards to staff
- Traffic awareness held for students
- KTR accuses Cong govt of neglecting minorities
- Insects, cockroaches greet food safety officials during raid on popular eateries
- Women are not safe in buses and trains: Sabitha Indra Reddy
- Collective efforts needed to eliminate Tuberculosis: SVIMS Director
- India’s bond market at $2.69-trn mark in March
- TTD conducts Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam today ahead of Ugadi
Strive to make nation strong: Somireddy
Sarvepalle MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy has called upon students to render services to make the nation strong.
Nellore: Sarvepalle MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy has called upon students to render services to make the nation strong.
He participated as the chief guest at the two-day district convention of Vikasiit Bharath Youth Parliament 2025 organised by NSS of Vikrama Simhapuri University at Kakutur village of Venkatachalam mandal on Monday.
Describing students as the foundation of nation’s future, the MLA appealed them to play a crucial role in nation development with their active participation in programmes like Viksit Bharat, Youth Parliament etc. VSU Vice-Chancellor Prof Allam Srinivasa Rao has urged students not only to focus on academics but also to take part in social activities as such move will transform them as responsible citizens with leadership qualities. He emphasised that today’s youth should be ready to play a key role in nation- building by balancing knowledge, skills and ethics.
As many as 70 students from Prakasam, Nellore and Chittoor districts participated in the event. Jury panel members Dr Kota Sunil Kumar, Prof Vijayananda Babu, Nehru Yuvakendra district officer Mahendra Reddy, Retired district BC Welfare officer Venkatappaiah, NSS programme officers, coordinators and others were present.