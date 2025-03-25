Strive to make nation strong: Somireddy

Nellore: Sarvepalle MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy has called upon students to render services to make the nation strong.

He participated as the chief guest at the two-day district convention of Vikasiit Bharath Youth Parliament 2025 organised by NSS of Vikrama Simhapuri University at Kakutur village of Venkatachalam mandal on Monday.

Describing students as the foundation of nation’s future, the MLA appealed them to play a crucial role in nation development with their active participation in programmes like Viksit Bharat, Youth Parliament etc. VSU Vice-Chancellor Prof Allam Srinivasa Rao has urged students not only to focus on academics but also to take part in social activities as such move will transform them as responsible citizens with leadership qualities. He emphasised that today’s youth should be ready to play a key role in nation- building by balancing knowledge, skills and ethics.

As many as 70 students from Prakasam, Nellore and Chittoor districts participated in the event. Jury panel members Dr Kota Sunil Kumar, Prof Vijayananda Babu, Nehru Yuvakendra district officer Mahendra Reddy, Retired district BC Welfare officer Venkatappaiah, NSS programme officers, coordinators and others were present.