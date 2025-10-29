Stroke survivors get honoured on 'World Stroke Day'

Visakhapatnam: Marking the ‘World Stroke Day’, Medicover Hospitals honoured stroke survivors who have shown remarkable courage and resilience in recovering after suffering severe strokes.

With the theme focusing on ‘minutes matter’, doctors at the hospital emphasised the critical importance of recognising stroke symptoms early and seeking immediate emergency medical care.

As part of the initiative, the hospital focused on raising awareness on timely identification and management of stroke, highlighting the acronym ‘F.A.S.T’ (face drooping, arm weakness, speech difficulty, and time to call for help).

Mariyadasu, a stroke survivor, who suffered a severe stroke leading to partial paralysis, thanked how the hospital aided in consistent rehabilitation support.

Another survivor, R Venkatesh, who faced a critical condition following a stroke, shared how he bounced back to his professional life through timely intervention and structured rehabilitation therapy.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Satya Rao, senior consultant neurologist of the hospital, said, “Taking prompt action within the first hour can save a life and prevent permanent disability. At Medicover, our 24x7 stroke-ready team ensures rapid diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation to deliver the best outcomes.”

Dr T Suresh, Dr K Suresh, Dr Dalai, Dr Vinay Bhushan, Dr Pawan, and Dr Anil Devara highlighted the rising incidence of stroke cases across coastal Andhra Pradesh, including Visakhapatnam.