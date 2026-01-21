IAF Trainer Aircraft Crashes Into Pond In Prayagraj During Training Flight, Both Pilots Rescues

An Indian Air Force trainer aircraft crashed into a pond near the airport in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on Wednesday while undertaking a routine training flight, prompting swift rescue and emergency operations. Officials confirmed that both pilots on board were rescued safely and did not suffer serious injuries.

According to eyewitnesses, the small propeller-driven aircraft appeared to lose control mid-air before plunging into the water. Soon after the crash, thick black smoke was seen rising from the area, drawing the attention of nearby residents who rushed towards the site to assist in the initial response. Emergency services, including fire tenders and divers from the National Disaster Response Force, later reached the spot and secured the area.

Visuals from the crash site showed parts of the aircraft scattered around the pond, with onlookers gathered at a distance as rescue teams continued their work. Authorities said efforts were still underway to retrieve the aircraft from the water, and the operation had not been completed at the time of reporting. Officials added that a detailed investigation would follow to determine the cause of the incident.

The crash has once again highlighted the risks associated with routine training missions, even as the Air Force maintains strict safety protocols. Such incidents are typically followed by technical assessments and inquiries to understand whether mechanical failure, human error, or other factors were involved.

The incident in Prayagraj comes months after a similar accident in November last year, when an Indian Air Force trainer aircraft crashed near Tambaram in Chennai’s Chengalpattu district during a training mission. In that case, the pilot ejected safely, and the Air Force later confirmed that no loss of life or damage to civilian property had occurred. A formal inquiry was ordered to ascertain the cause of that crash as well.

In the Prayagraj incident, officials reiterated that the safety of the pilots was the immediate priority and confirmed that both were brought out safely, while further details are awaited as investigations continue.