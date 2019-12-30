Student died in road accident as lorry hits bike in Prakasam district

Markapuram: In a tragic incident, a student riding a bike has died in a road accident after a lorry collided with his bike near Pedda water tank on Tarlupadu road in Markapuram town of Prakasam district.

The deceased identified as Karimullah (15) a resident of Shivajinagar here in the town who is studying 8th class at a local ZP boy high school. After completing the NCC drill, Karimullah took his friend's bike and went towards Tarlupadu road.

At the same time, a lorry coming from Vinukonda has taken a left turn near the Pedda water tank and collided with the bike. In the incident, Karimullah came under the wheels of the vehicle and died on the spot.

On hearing the death news, the parents rushed to the accident spot and were shocked to see their son lying in the pool of blood. Over receiving the information, the police reached the site, registered a case and investigating further.