Student leader turns politician

Srikakulam : Completing any task with commitment and zero deviation is the USP of TDP Rajam SC reserved constituency MLA Kondru Murali Mohan. This trait made him unique among other leaders in his community. Born in Lavetipalem village in Laveru mandal of Etcherla Assembly constituency, he studied Engineering and MBA at Andhra University, Visakhapatnam.

At that time, he served as general secretary of National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) which helped him acquaint with Congress top leaders in the district earning him Assembly ticket from Etcherla in 1999. It was a SC reserved constituency at that time, but he was defeated in the first attempt. Between 2000 to 2004, he served as district president of Youth Congress and member of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC).

Murali Mohan got another opportunity in 2004 general elections to contest from Etcherla as Congress nominee and won for the first time by defeating TDP senior leader Kavali Prathibha Bharathi.

After the delimitation of constituencies in 2009, Etcherla seat became general seat and Rajam was redesigned as SC reserved. Accordingly, Murali Mohan shifted to Rajam and was elected as Congress MLA by defeating Prathibha Bharathi for the second time. At that time, he was appointed as Government Whip for two years till he became minister for family welfare, 104 health services and AYUSH wing.

In the changed political situation after the bifurcation, Murali Mohan stood in third place in 2014 elections as the Congress lost ground in the state. This led him to join TDP and contest the 2019 elections on the party ticket from Rajam, when he lost to YSRCP’s Kambala Jogulu. Finally, in the recent elections, he succeeded in recording a victory from the same constituency.