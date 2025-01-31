Students advised to focus on environmental restoration

Visakhapatnam: Community involvement in environmental restoration is crucial and individuals can significantly contribute to conserving nature as it ultimately impacts lives, observed Anand Malligavad, Founder of Malligavad Foundation, popularly known as the ‘Lake Man of India.’

Participating at the inaugural of the B-School festival ‘GITAM Excellence Meet-2025’ as chief guest here on Anand Malligavad shared insights into his journey that began in 2017 during which he successfully rejuvenated 28 lakes across nine states. He highlighted that approximately 7 lakh volunteers have collaborated with him nationwide in his lake restoration mission. His target is to revive two crore lakes in India and other countries.

Addressing the gatherings, Malligavad emphasised the importance of water conservation, biodiversity, climate regulation and the need for water resources for sustaining local economies. He also spoke about challenges such as widespread pollution, encroachments, sewage discharge, garbage dumping, and unplanned urban development that threaten lakes. He also presented case studies of successful lake restoration projects and their positive impact on surrounding communities.

Sharing his experiences, he highlighted the bureaucratic challenges, lack of awareness and resistance from encroachers that often hinder restoration efforts. However, he encouraged the students by mentioning, “Academics are important, but so is being passionate about a cause that matters. If a person like me, coming from a small village, can bring change in big cities, then it is possible for all.”