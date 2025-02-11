Students advised to stay away from drugs

Visakhapatnam: Pendurthi MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu exhorted the youth that they should not ruin their lives by getting addicted to drugs.

Addressing students at an anti-drug awareness campaign held at Alwar Das College near Gopalapatnam on Monday, the MLA, who attended as chief guest of the event, mentioned that parents should educate their children on the implications of bad habits, help them realise their dreams. “Students should stay away from ganja, drugs and alcohol so that their future is safe,” Ramesh Babu stressed.

Organised by Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL) in partnership with Hima Humanitarian Association, the awareness campaign provided a platform for the invitees to caution the students against drug abuse.

Retired Judge Paila Sanni Babu said that the use and sale of drugs is a crime under the law. Those who get addicted to drugs are prone to committing crimes. He cautioned the youth not to fall for drugs or any other intoxicants. Further, he encouraged the students to achieve their goals by being disciplined.

Vice president of OSL JK Nayak said that they have been organising drug awareness campaigns in several colleges since the last four years. “Through such platforms, we are trying to help the students walk on the right track,” he mentioned.

Founder and general secretary of Hima Humanitarian Association TVD Das administered a pledge to the students to stay away from drugs. Later, pamphlets were distributed.

Among others, Sunkari Rahul Alwar Das, Narava Rambabu, B Srinivas, displayed posters to discourage youth from fallingprey to drugs and its ill effects.