Students exhorted to focus on science & technology

Vijayawada: NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao inaugurated the district-level science exhibition at Patamata High School here on Friday. Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi and AP Fibernet Chairman P Goutham Reddy accompanied him. The district education department has organised the district-level Government Schools Educational and Science Exhibition-2023 and around 85 projects were presented.

Addressing the students, the Collector stressed on the need for scientists of the country to face challenges in health and education sectors. He asked teachers to make students future scientists by creating interest in these sorts of science exhibitions. He further appealed to students to learn about science from the primary classes and improve their habits to prepare innovative projects.

Stating that science and technology projects might resolve the challenges in the fields of science and technology, education and the health sector, Dilli Rao informed that scientists Sir CV Raman and APJ Abdul Kalam excelled in science and technology and got outstanding results after their research. At the time of their studies, there was no technology available. But with their research, India stood in the front row across the globe,

he added.

DEO CV Renuka, Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha Chairperson Jamala Purnamma, Vijayawada Deputy Mayor Bellam Durga, Viswabrahmin Corporation Chairman T Srikanth, DYEO Gowry Sankar, Science Officer M Hussain, ZPHS headmaster P Prem Sagar and others attended.