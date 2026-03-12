Students gain exposure to emerging technologies

Vijayawada: The three-day Centre of Excellence induction programme concluded on a vibrant note at Parvathaneni Brahmaiah Siddhartha College of Arts and Science in Vijayawada on Wednesday. Organised under the aegis of the Centre of Excellence, the programme was held from March 9 to 11 at the college webinar hall and witnessed enthusiastic participation from about 150 second-year students of MSc Data Science, BSc Artificial Intelligence, BSc Data Science, BSc Data Analytics and BSc ELE. During the workshop, experts Vishal and Devendra Sai from the training organisation Hackboats served as resource persons and provided hands-on training to students in robotics and modern technological applications, helping them understand the practical aspects of emerging technologies.

The concluding session turned lively with a Robo Race competition, where robots designed by the students raced along a specially designed track. The event drew excitement and cheers from participants and faculty alike as students showcased their creativity, technical knowledge and teamwork. Addressing the students, College Principal Dr Meka Ramesh and Dean Dr Rajesh C Jampala encouraged them to make effective use of such training programmes to enhance their skills and stay updated with rapidly evolving technologies. The programme was coordinated by Dr Kompalli Udayasri, Head of the Department of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence.