Students get 1.37 cr under Vidya Deevena

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): District collector Dr K Madhavi Latha and MP Margani Bharat Ram stated that Rs 1, 37,09, 253 has been deposited in the bank accounts of 12 students’ mothers in the district under the Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena scheme.

On Thursday, the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy virtually released the funds from the Velagapudi camp office. The district-level programme was held at the collectorate meeting hall in Rajamahendravaram.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector said that there are SC-2, Minority-1, BC-2, EBC-3, and OC-4 among the beneficiaries of the scheme in the district are Three in the USA, seven in the UK, one in Canada, and one in Kazakhstan are said to be pursuing higher education. She said that families with an income of less than Rs 8 lakh are eligible for the scheme.

She said that the government will assist with foreign education up to 1.25 crore for SC, ST, BC, and minorities and up to one crore rupees for others.

MP Margani Bharat, RUDA Chairperson Medapati Sharmila Reddy, Joint Collector N Tej Bharat, District Social Welfare Officer Sandeep, and others were present.