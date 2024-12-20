Live
Students’ handbook released at VSU
In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the history of Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU), a comprehensive handbook for the needs of students was unveiled by Vice-Chancellor Prof S Vijaya Bhaskara Rao on Thursday.
The Vice-Chancellor said that this book will serve as an excellent guide for students. By consolidating details of all academic programs, resources, facilities, and opportunities available at the university, students can enhance their academic journey more effectively. It will inspire the new generation of learners.
He also appreciated the team involved in the creation of the handbook and assured that the university is committed to providing even more beneficial resources in future.
University Registrar Dr K Sunitha, College Principal Prof Ch Vijaya, Controller of Examinations Dr R Madhumathi, students and others participated in the event.