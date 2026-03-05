Students told to he equiped with 21st century skills

Vijayawada: Emphasising the need for students to adapt to rapidly changing global dynamics, Dr Sampat Kumar, CEO of Gummadi Consultancy, who was chief guest, called upon youth to equip themselves with 21st-century skills to remain competitive in the global arena.

Addressing the gathering at GENF 2026 – the Global English Fest organised by the English Department of Andhra Loyola College – he highlighted the importance of communication, critical thinking, creativity, and cultural awareness in shaping industry-ready graduates. Dr Sampat Kumar noted that English proficiency is no longer just a language skill but a gateway to global opportunities. He connected emerging global trends with the objectives of the literary and cultural fest, encouraging students to embrace innovation and continuous learning to thrive in multinational environments.

In his inaugural address, Fr Melchior, Principal of Andhra Loyola College, underscored the significance of English language proficiency for career advancement and global communication.

He observed that mastery of English enables students to access international platforms and fosters cross-cultural understanding, particularly in multinational corporations.