Students told to pursue meaningful goals

Grantla (Sri Sathya Sai district): BEST Innovation University (BESTIU) witnessed an inspiring continuation of its third convocation ceremony on Satruday, the second day. Graduates received their degrees and outstanding students were honoured with gold and silver medals.

Dr Anil Sahasrabudhe emphasised the importance of education, leadership, and lifelong learning in shaping future-ready individuals. Bharat Lal Meena, Chairman of BESTIU, shared insights into the university’s vision and its mission to foster innovation and values-driven education.

BESTIU Chancellor Dr Rupa Vasudevan encouraged graduates to pursue meaningful goals and embrace future opportunities with confidence and responsibility.

Distinguished guests of honour, including Dr Annapurni Subramaniam; Major General Arun Sahni (Retd.); N Sivasailam, IAS (Retd.); Tulika Srimal; and Pankaj Srivastav and others participated.