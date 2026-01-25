  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

Students told to pursue meaningful goals

  • Created On:  25 Jan 2026 8:17 AM IST
Students told to pursue meaningful goals
X

Grantla (Sri Sathya Sai district): BEST Innovation University (BESTIU) witnessed an inspiring continuation of its third convocation ceremony on Satruday, the second day. Graduates received their degrees and outstanding students were honoured with gold and silver medals.

Dr Anil Sahasrabudhe emphasised the importance of education, leadership, and lifelong learning in shaping future-ready individuals. Bharat Lal Meena, Chairman of BESTIU, shared insights into the university’s vision and its mission to foster innovation and values-driven education.

BESTIU Chancellor Dr Rupa Vasudevan encouraged graduates to pursue meaningful goals and embrace future opportunities with confidence and responsibility.

Distinguished guests of honour, including Dr Annapurni Subramaniam; Major General Arun Sahni (Retd.); N Sivasailam, IAS (Retd.); Tulika Srimal; and Pankaj Srivastav and others participated.

Tags

BEST Innovation University convocationBESTIU Grantlathird convocation ceremonyacademic excellence awardsSri Sathya Sai district
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

WEF 2026 focuses on most challenging issues in world

WEF 2026 focuses on most challenging issues in world

National News

More
Share it
X