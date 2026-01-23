Students urged to stay away from drugs

Kurnool: SETKURCEO Dr K Venugopal on Thursday appealed to students to stay away from drugs and lead a disciplined, goal-oriented life.

He was addressing a special awareness programme on the harmful effects of drug abuse held at the Government ITI College in B Thandrapadu, Kurnool district.

The programme was organised to educate students about the dangers of substance abuse and to promote a drug-free environment in educational institutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Venugopal expressed concern that many youngsters were ruining their valuable lives due to the growing influence of narcotic substances.He said drug addiction not only affects physical and mental health but also destroys families and careers.

He cautioned students against falling into bad habits and advised them to focus on education, skills, and self-development to secure a better future.

He also explained that laws related to narcotic drugs are very strict and that punishments for possession, consumption, and trafficking are severe.

He urged students to remain vigilant and to stay away from people who encourage such activities. The awareness session highlighted the need for collective responsibility from parents, teachers, and society to prevent drug abuse among youth. EAGLE Sub-Inspector Sujan, who participated in the programme, asked the public to report any information regarding drug users or illegal drug-related activities through the Narcotic Helpline number 1972.

College Principal Nagaraju also addressed the gathering and said that youth play a crucial role in building a drug-free society.

Faculty members, teaching and non-teaching staff, SETKUR office staff, EAGLE personnel, and students actively took part in the programme.