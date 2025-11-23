Subba Reddy denies allegations

Vijayawada: Former TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy on Saturday dismissed allegations that nearly 20 crore Tirumala laddus were made with adulterated ghee between 2019 and 2024, calling the claims propaganda lacking scientific evidence. He said he fully supports the CBI-monitored SIT probe and is ready to cooperate at any stage.

Subba Reddy argued that the accusation of using animal fat was repeatedly revived for political mileage, recalling that the charge first surfaced during N Chandrababu Naidu’s earlier tenure as CM and was then sent to a CBI-supervised SIT by the Supreme Court. Reviving the claim before the SIT concludes its inquiry, he said, was irresponsible.

He noted inconsistencies in the narrative, pointing out that officials had already clarified that four suspicious ghee tankers were rejected at the gate. Responding to criticism over procurement rates, he said selective interpretations were being used to target the YSRCP. He urged the media to rely on verified findings and avoid misleading reports.