SUCI to contest for Tirupati Assembly

Tirupati: Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) will contest for Tirupati Assembly seat.

In a release on Thursday, SUCI district secretary A Harish said party candidate LN Lakshmi will file nomination on Friday (April 19). He said a rally will be taken from party office to the nomination centre.

With this, Tirupati Assembly seat is going to witness multi-corner contest with YSRCP, NDA, INDIA alliance and SUCI also contesting for the seat.

