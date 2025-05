Summer special trains to clear extra rush

Visakhapatnam: In order to clear extra rush during summer season Indian Railways has decided to run special trains. As part of it, special train between Charlapalli – Srikakulam Road – Charlapalli (07421/07422) will be operated. Charlapalli – Srikakulam Road Special Express (07421) will leave Charlapalli at 6:55 am from May 20, 27 and June 10, 17 and 24. It will reach Duvvada the next day at 7:55 pm and depart at 7:57 pm, Vizianagaram at 9:25 pm and depart at 9:35 pm. It will reach Srikakulam Road at 10:45 pm on Wednesdays.

In return, Direction Srikakulam Road – Charlapalli Special Express (07422) will leave Srikakulam Road at 12:30 midnight on Wednesday from May 14, 21, 28, June 4, 11, 18 and 25. It reaches Vizianagaram at 12:45 midnight and depart at 12:55 midnight, Duvvada at 3:20 am and departs at 3.22 am before reaching Charlapalli the next day on 3 pm on Wednesdays.

The train will halt at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Piduguralla, Sattenapalle, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Anakapalle, Duvvada, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Chipurupalli between Charlapalli – Srikakulam Road - Charlapalli.

Similarly, a special train between Charlapalli – Srikakulam Raod – Charlapalli (07425/07426) wil be run.

Charlapalli – Srikakulam Road Special Express (07425) will leave Charlapalli at 4:30 am on Mondays from May 12, 19, June 2, 9, 16 and 23.

It will reach Duvvada the next day at 2:30 pm and depart at 2:32 pm, Vizianagaram at 4:15 pm and depart at 4:25 pm. It reaches Srikakulam Road at 5.30 pm on Mondays.

In return, Srikakulam Road – Charlapalli Special Express (07426) will leave Srikakulam Road at 7:30 pm on Monday from May 12, 19, June 2, 9, 16 and 23. It reaches Vizianagaram at 8:15 pm and departs at 8:25 pm, Duvvada at 10 pm and departs at 10.02 pm before reaching Charlapalli the next day at 9:15 am on Tuesdays.

The train wills stop at Kazipet, Warangal, Mehbubabad, Khammam, Rayanapadu, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Tuni, Duvvada, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Chipurupalli between Charlapalli – Srikakulam Road - Charlapalli.

A special train between Charlapalli – Brahmapur – Charlapalli (07027/07028) will be operated for eight trips.

Charlapalli - Brahmapur Special Express (07027) will leave Charlapalli at 8:15 pm on Fridays from May 16, 23, 30 and June 6, 13, 20 and 27. It will reach Duvvada the next day at 9:25 am and depart at 9:27 am to reach Brahmapur at 2:15 pm on Saturdays.

In return, Brahmapur – Charlapalli Special Express (07028) will leave Brahmapur at 4:45 pm on Saturdays from May 17, 24, 31, June 7, 14, 21 and 28. It reaches Duvvada at 9:43 pm and departs at 9.45 pm before reaching Charlapalli the next day at 11:35 am on Sundays.

The train will halt at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Sattenapalle, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Annavaram, Elamanchili, Anakapalli, Duvvada, Pendurthi, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Chipurupalli, Srikakulam Road, Naupada, Palasa, Sompeta, Ichhapuram between Chipurupalli - Brahmapur-Chipurupalli.e are requested to make use of these special train services.