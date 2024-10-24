Summit exceeded expectations, says Drone Corpn MD Dinesh

Vijayawada : The Amaravati Drone Summit 2024, organised by the Government of Andhra Pradesh over two days, has been a resounding success, exceeding all expectations, said K Dinesh Kumar, AP Drone Corporation managing director. He expressed gratitude to everyone who contributed to the success of the event. The summit, held at the CK Convention Centre in Mangalagiri, saw a large turnout of representatives and attendees alike. He revealed that over 11,000 visitors attended the conference and the drone exhibition organised during the event.

More than 4,000 participants were involved in the two-day summit, which featured four key discussions and included 62 experts from various fields as panel speakers, offering valuable advice and suggestions.

He noted that the summit was conducted in line with the aspirations of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, thanking him for the support that contributed to its success. He also expressed gratitude to civil aviation minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, State minister for investment and infrastructure B C Janardhan Reddy, government chief secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad, and investment and infrastructure secretary S Suresh Kumar.

Additionally, Dinek Kumar acknowledged the tireless efforts of government staff, police, AP FiberNet, Drone Corporation, and RTGS personnel in making the event successful.

He extended special thanks to the media for their cooperation that made this event successful at this level. He said that this summit has inspired them to organise more good events in the future.