Sunday curfew in East Godavari 

Rajamahendravaram: With corona cases on the rise in the district, the district administration has decided to impose 24-hour curfew every Sunday from 6 am to Monday 6 am. These orders came into effect immediately.

As a result, life in entire East Godavari district came to a grinding halt. Collector DM Reddy said this will continue till further orders. Because of the curfew, all modes of transport came to a standstill across the district and the APSRTC suspended operation of 800 buses.

Vans, cabs and bikes went off the road. All roads in Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada, Amalapuram, Mandapeta, Ramachandrapuram, Pithapuram, Kothapeta, Samalkot, Peddapuram, Tuni and remaining

urban areas wore a deserted look.

The police did not allow any shops, including roadside petty shops to function. Even in rural areas curfew was implemented successfully the people voluntarily stopped moving of autos in the villages. Only medical shops and hospitals were permitted to open.

Police maintained strict vigil, and no one was permitted to move on the roads. As per the instructions of the Collector, police patrolling teams took all necessary measures to implement the curfew effectively.