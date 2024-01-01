Sunday Holiday cancelled for ward secretariats amid municipal staff strike

The government in Andhra Pradesh has canceled the Sunday leave for village and ward secretariat staff due to the strike by municipal staff, which has resulted in garbage accumulation in cities. The responsibility of clearing the garbage has now fallen on the ward secretariat staff.

Even though Sunday is typically a holiday, the staff has been issued orders to attend their duties. The officials have also assured that vehicles will be sent to support the clean-up process.

If any ward secretariat staff members refuse to participate in the garbage collection, officials have warned that appropriate action will be taken against them.