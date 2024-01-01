Live
- Two inter-State drug peddlers nabbed
- Eluru: ZP students excel in science exhibition
- Bhavani Deeksha Viramana from Jan 3
- Lord Ram’s akshatas’ distribution from today
- Sunday Holiday cancelled for ward secretariats amid municipal staff strike
- Company MD arrested for fraud
- Former minister Ponguru Narayana participate in Bhavishyat ki Guarantee program
- TSRTC suspends Family-24 and T-6 tickets
- Global alumni meet of OU Engineering College a ‘resounding success’
- No Jagananna ki Chebudam program today
Just In
Highlights
The government in Andhra Pradesh has canceled the Sunday leave for village and ward secretariat staff due to the strike by municipal staff, which has resulted in garbage accumulation in cities. The responsibility of clearing the garbage has now fallen on the ward secretariat staff.
Even though Sunday is typically a holiday, the staff has been issued orders to attend their duties. The officials have also assured that vehicles will be sent to support the clean-up process.
If any ward secretariat staff members refuse to participate in the garbage collection, officials have warned that appropriate action will be taken against them.
