Sunday lockdown successful in Nellore

Nellore: Complete lockdown has been observed in Nellore city, Gudur and in other parts in the district on Sunday for containing the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

The district administration imposed the restrictions for one day in Nellore city limits from 6 am. The civic bodies of Gudur, Kavali, Atmakur, Venkatagiri, and Nagara Panchayat of Buchireddypalem also followed the suit. Vehicle movement in and around Nellore city limits was restricted by the police. Shops and other commercial establishments were voluntarily closed on Sunday.

The decision was taken by the administration after the district started registering more than 1,000 cases a day for the last 10 days. Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu held a review meeting with the officials, traders and also people from other sectors and decided to impose a one-day lockdown in the city limits.

The city has been registering a huge number of cases when compared to other urban areas in the district. Police arranged barricades at various entrances of the district headquarters preventing vehicular movement. Pushcarts and other vendors were also not allowed to run the business on the streets for implementing the complete lockdown in the city limits.