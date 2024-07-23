Sunil Kumar: A political journey beyond family ties

Nellore: Unlike many MLAs who get elected as MLAs based on their family legacy or the services rendered by their forefathers, Gudur MLA Pasim Sunil Kumar won the elections in 2014 and 2024 solely relying on public support.

Pasim Sunil Kumar, 55, hails from a farming community and is a resident of Gudur town. Known for his extensive social work, his journey began during his student years when he actively participated in various social activities and student movements. After completing his MA in 1992 from SV University and later earning a PhD in Adult Education, Pasim entered politics to expand his service to the community. Encouraged by the Nallapareddy family, he first emerged as a leader by winning the chairmanship of Gudur Municipality on TDP ticket.

Traditionally, ST leaders in Gudur Assembly seat align with either the Nedurumalli or Nallapareddy families. This practice has persisted since Gudur was converted into a reserved constituency in 1962. However, a sudden shift in political dynamics saw Pasim joining the YSR Congress Party in 2012. He was elected as MLA in 2014, defeating TDP nominee Dr Bathala Jyothsna Latha by 9,048 votes.

Sunil Kumar soon became the only YSRCP MLA from Nellore district to openly criticise his party, demanding the release of MLA funds and a salary hike for MLAs from Rs 1.20 lakh to Rs 3 lakhs, similar to Telangana state. This led to a rift with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who distanced him from party activities and denied him a ticket in the 2019 elections, favouring IAS officer Velagapalli Varaprasad Rao instead.

After this setback, Sunil Kumar rejoined the TDP but lost the 2019 election by 45,459 votes to Varaprasad Rao. Despite the loss, his relentless criticism of rival parties earned him the role of TDP district spokesperson and later Gudur in-charge. Between 2019 and 2024, Pasim led several agitations against the YSRCP government’s policies, catching the attention of TDP top brass including N Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh which earned him a ticket this time around.

His fortunes turned in 2024 when he capitalised on former Gudur YSRCP MLA Velagapalli Varaprasad Rao’s departure from the party, winning the election by a margin of 21,925 votes against YSRCP nominee Meriga Murali. He single-handedly battled YSRCP’s controversial policies such as the Land Titling Act, exploitation of mines and the distribution of spurious liquor, cementing his position as a determined and independent political figure in Nellore district.