Sunkara Bhaskara Rao sports awards presented

Rajamahendravaram: The Sunkara Bhaskara Rao Memorial Sports Awards were presented to national-level players in football and shuttle badminton, including K Srinivas Rao, PVSS Dorababu, and AVD Prasad here on Thursday.

The event was held at the Municipal School named after Sunkara Bhaskara Rao, with former corporator Varre Srinivas Rao as the chief guest. The awards were presented by school headmaster R Sanyasi Rao, prominent athlete P Rajkumar Babu, football player S Gangaadhar, and S Nagendra Kishore. Sanyasirao received the Sunkara Bhaskar Rao Memorial Service Award for his significant contributions to the overall development of school students.

Speakers at the event praised Sunkara Bhaskara Rao for his exceptional achievements in sports, highlighting his role in organising the first floodlight football tournaments in the country in Rajahmundry.

Earlier, guests and students paid floral tributes to the Sunkara Bhaskara Rao. The Rajahmundry Zone Physical Education Association President Uma Rani, Secretary Vijay Victor, and other officials were present, while S Gangaadhar Rao, President of the Bhaskara Rao Football Club, delivered the welcome address.