‘Super GST Super Savings’ campaign ends with focus on public awareness

Tirupati: Districtin-charge Joint Collector and Corporation Commissioner N Mourya said that as part of the ‘Super GST Super Savings’ initiative, a series of programmes were organised across the district for an entire month to promote awareness about the benefits of reduced GST rates.

She explained the need to further publicise the advantages of these tax reductions so that every citizen can benefit. Speaking at the district-level concluding programme of ‘Super GST Super Savings’ held on Sunday at the Kacchapi Auditorium, Mourya said that GST rates had been reduced from 18 per cent and 12 per cent to 5 per cent, and 28 per cent to 18 per cent on various items. The revised tax slabs apply to everyday essentials such as toothpaste, milk, biscuits, chocolates, gym equipment, vehicles, and even traditional handlooms like Kalamkari products, she said.

Mourya urged officials to ensure that the publi c is fully aware of these benefits. She also highlighted that, in view of the upcoming Diwali festival, people should opt for green firecrackers to reduce pollution. She further noted that roof-top solar systems have also become more affordable and stressed the need to create awareness among the public about these cost reductions and their long-term environmental benefits.

Speaking on the occasion, GST Additional Commissioner Nagendra Sarma explained that the government’s decision to reduce tax rates on several goods and services aims to encourage savings, which in turn can lead to increased investments and sustainable economic growth. Despite financial challenges, the government has prioritised public welfare through these tax reforms, they added. The event concluded with a call for continued public participation and awareness so that the ‘Super GST Super Savings’ campaign can achieve its broader goal of empowering consumers and boosting economic activity. Tourism regional director R Ramana Prasad, Chamber of commerce representatives along with others participated.