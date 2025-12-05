13 ZPHS students from Nunna qualify for national sports

Vijayawada: In a remarkable achievement, 13 students from Prime Minister Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) Zilla Parishad High School inNunna, Vijayawada Rural mandal, NTR district, have been selected to represent Andhra Pradesh in various sports at the upcoming School Games Nationals. During the state-level wrestling championships this year, D Amar Kumar, D Simran, K Mahalaxmi, and T Snehalatha secured gold medals, earning their spots at the national level. In cycling, J Lohith Kumar, DD Jaswanth, T Jayashree, D Santosh, M Meenakshi, and T Chittemma qualified for the nationals. In rugby, D Amar Kumar and B Bhavana were selected, while T Chittemma also qualified in judo.

These achievements were recognised during the 69th School Games Inter-District tournaments organised by the School Games Federation of Andhra Pradesh (SGFAP), where the Nunna ZPH School students showcased their outstanding talent and secured places on the state teams. Headmaster Surapaneni Ravi Prasad organised felicitation programme for the 13 national players at the school premises in Nunna on Thursday. The event was graced by the chief guest, Aduri Venkata Ratnam, President of the Andhra Pradesh Mandal Educational Officers (APMEOs) Association and Vijayawada Rural MEO.

MEO Venkata Ratnam commended Nunna ZPH High School for not only excelling academically but also emerging as a leading sports institution in the state. Headmaster Ravi Prasad informed that recently, the school secured third place at the Varadhi Foundation programmes and received reward of Rs 27,000. Physical education teachers T Srilatha and T Vijay Varma expressed their pride in the students, highlighting that many have also secured seats in IIIT under the sports quota, which reflects the school’s commitment to holistic growth. First Assistant Gopinath and Staff Secretary P Nageswara Rao participated.