Warangal ropeway project seeks divine intervention

A state government proposal for a ropeway connecting the Bhadrakali Temple and Padmakshi Temple in Warangal district remains a 'non-starter', with funding constraints cited as the primary obstacle to the project commencing.

The Greater Warangal Smart City Corporation Limited first submitted the proposal to the Municipal Administration department in 2017. The initiative was intended to offer a unique transport facility to tourists visiting the two major temples in Warangal. The temples are separated by approximately 3 km via road, with a lake situated in between. The ropeway was expected to significantly boost tourist footfall.

According to official sources, authorities had initially allocated Rs 3 crore for the plan under the Central government's Smart City project. The ropeway would reduce the travel distance between the two temples, both located on hillocks, to just 1.7 km.

In addition to the ropeway, the original plans included establishing a heritage museum at Padmakshi Temple, designed to showcase the art and architecture of the Kakatiya rulers. Authorities also proposed restoring the tank at the foot of the hill by reopening the associated rainwater channels and constructing ghats around its perimeter. Officials believe that connecting the two hillock temples via a ropeway would attract a much larger number of tourists.

Meanwhile, the issue was recently discussed in meetings chaired by the Endowments Minister, Konda Surekha, who has since sought financial assistance from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

The Minister recently met TTD Chairman B R Naidu and urged him to provide funds for ropeway projects in hilly areas, specifically mentioning the Warangal Padmakshi Temple and the Parigi Ramalingeshwara Swamy temple. The Minister recalled that TTD previously allocated funds from the Srivani Trust for temple prayer halls, a practice that was recently suspended. It is understood that the TTD Chairman responded positively to the Minister’s request.