‘Super Six - Super Hit’ success meet on Sept 10

Anantapur: In a strong display of unity and governance, the NDA alliance comprising TDP, BJP and Jana Sena is set to host ‘Super Six - Super Hit’ success meet in Anantapur on September 10. Ahead of the event, MLA Daggubati Prasad led the groundbreaking ceremony for the public meeting venue.

Government Whip Kalva Srinivasulu, MLAs Bandaru Shravanisri and Paritala Sriram, MP Ambika Lakshmi Narayana, and other key leaders attended the ceremony. They stated that while winning 164 seats in the recent elections is a historic achievement, fulfilling the promises within just 15 months is even greater milestone.

They emphasised that five major promises have already been fulfilled, with plans underway to complete the sixth soon.

They highlighted the NDA government’s commitment to welfare and development, despite inheriting a financial burden of Rs 10 lakh crore from the previous administration.

They praised CM Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership, stating that if given 15 more years, the alliance can transform the State.

Over 3.5 lakh people are expected to attend the September 10 meeting, with CM Chandrababu and all 164 MLAs participating. Leaders from the three parties called for state-wide participation, expressing joy in celebrating the government’s achievements together. TDP, BJP, and Jana Sena district leaders reaffirmed their unity and commitment to good governance and long-term development of the State.