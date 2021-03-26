Top
Support pours in from all quarters for Bharat bandh in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Participating in Bharat bandh, representatives of CITU, CPI and other trade unions took out a rally in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

As a mark of extending support to the nationwide bandh, retail outlets and shops closed their shutters down.

Along with extending support to the fight put up by Samyukta Kisan Morcha against the Centre over agriculture laws, members of the Left parties staged a demonstration near Maddilapalem Junction opposing the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Roads in several parts of the city wore a deserted look.

