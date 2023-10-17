Supreme Court adjourns Naidu's anticipatory bail plea in Fibernet case to Friday

Supreme Court has adjourned the Chandrababu Naidu's anticipatory bail plea in the Fibernet case to Friday, October 20. Naidu's lawyers have filed a separate anticipatory bail petition in the Supreme Court in Fibernet case besides quash petition in Skill Development case.

However, the Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing for this petition to Friday. Furthermore, the Supreme Court has issued a directive to CID and government, instructing them not to arrest Chandrababu Naidu in the Fibernet case until Friday.

The arguments in the Supreme Court on the special leave petition filed by former CM Chandrababu Naidu to strike out the skill development case are ongoing. The bench, consisting of Justice Aniruddha Bose and Bela M. Trivedi, began hearing the case on Tuesday afternoon.

The lawyer representing CID and government argued that Section 17A is not applicable in this case, particularly in relation to old offences. He stated that Section 17A is only applicable to recommendations of official decisions and should not be used as an umbrella for corrupt individuals. He further emphasised that this law was enacted to ensure that those who make decisions in the public interest are not harassed. The CID lawyer concluded by stating that all the allegations in this case can be trialed by a special court. The arguments are still ongoing and have not yet been concluded as Naidu's lawyer Harish Salve arguing.







