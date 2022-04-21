Supreme Court asks AP govt. to show evidence to extend suspension of AB Venkateswara Rao

The Supreme Court on Thursday heard the petition regarding the senior IPS officer and former AP Intelligence Chief A.B. Venkateswara Rao's suspension case. The court said the AP government recommendations could not be considered as the two-year suspension had expired under the All India Service Rules. The Court has questioned the AP government on how long the suspension on the IPS officer will continue.



However, the Supreme Court directed the AP government to look into the provisions that suspension should not exceed two years asked to provide evidence to extend the suspension after two years.

The Supreme Court has made it clear that the trial cannot be adjourned if the evidence is not submitted by tomorrow and adjourned the hearing for tomorrow.

It is known that the IPS officer has been suspended on the allegations of irregularities in purchase of equipment in the past government. He has been under suspension for the past tw years ever since the YSRCP came into power.